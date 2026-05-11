Newcomer Profile: Georgia safety Blake Stewart

Georgia welcomed another large group of mid-year enrollees in January, a crew that includes both signees from the 2026 recruiting class and transfer portal additions. The Bulldogs welcomed over two dozen players on the heels of a second straight SEC Championship. It’s well-known at this point how much enrolling early enhances a newcomer’s chances of playing in year one with the program.

The benefits are many. Players get to get acclimated to college life, get a jumpstart on their education, and go through winter workouts plus spring drills.Spring practice is in the books and DawgsHQ is continuing it’s look at examining each of the new Dawgs.

DB Blake Stewart

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 271 overall, No. 26 safety, No. 33 in Georgia

The Story…

Stewart was first committed to Clemson. He gave his pledge to the Tigers over the summer, but he backed off that in October. A number of schools made strong runs at him, including Georgia. After a strong senior season, the competition got really heavy for him in December with Vanderbilt making a big move. Georgia, however, locked him down on the first day of the Early Signing Period and there was really no time for any drama to build.

Early word on Stewart…

It was a pretty quiet spring for Stewart. That’s probably because Georgia hit the portal hard at his position and had two returning guys with experience. There just wasn’t much buzz but that’s not uncommong for the newcomers at the safety position. It’s a tough position to learn in short order. That that said, Stewart flashed in the G-Day game. He came up with an interception and showed the ability to both cover a lot of ground and get guys on the ground.

Where Stewart fits…

There’s always a chance that a guy who plays safety at Georgia gets a look at STAR. Stewart will probably get reps at both positions but, long term, we see him settling at safety. He has good size and range, and typically those guys end up playing deep in the back half. He has the skillset to line up in a split-safety look and cover from the hash, but he can also play in a Cover 3 shell either as the deep safety or as the guy rolled into the box.

Entering the summer…

We project Stewart as a reserve safety and outside of the two-deep at that position. It’s going to take some injuries before he’s pressed into action, and that’s certainly not a bad thing. You don’t want to rely on freshmen at safety any more than you have to. But that doesn’t mean he can’t get on the field. Stewart’s combination of speed and physicality make him a good fit for special teams. Georgia loves to gets its young defenders involved on kickoff and punt coverage.