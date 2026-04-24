Nick Saban heaps praise on Georgia OL Monroe Freeling after he's picked by Panthers

Monroe Freeling didn’t get picked as high as he probably would have liked in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was the sixth offensive tackle off the board and didn’t get taken until the No. 19 pick when Carolina turned in a card with his name on it.

Retired Alabama head coach Nick Saban, however, is very high on the South Carolina native. Shortly after the pick was announced on the ABC broadcast, Saban heaped the praise on Freeling.

“I do think Monroe Freeling is wired the right way,” Saban said. “This guy’s a good athlete. Plays left tackle, can pass block. Struggled at times when he had the smaller guys coming off the edge on him, but he’s got great size, can run block. He’s got some power. I think this guy will play for a long time in the league. You can make an argument that he’s as good as any of these offensive linemen. I really like the guy.”

Compared to at least some of the offensive tackles in front of him, Freeling was a little light on experience. He started 18 games at Georgia with each of those nods coming in his final two seasons. Five of those starts came at the end of the 2024 season. He started 13 of 14 games in 2026. Oddly enough, the only game he didn’t start in 2025 saw him play through an angle injury suffered the prior week, and he was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for a dominant, gutsy effort at Auburn.

But Freeling’s NFL Combine showing had some thinking that he could be taken inside the top 10. He measured in at 6-foot-7 and 3/8 and tipped the scales at 315 pounds with 34 and 3/4-inch arms. Freeling ran the 40-yard dash in 4.93 seconds and recorded a vertical leap of 33 and 1/2 inches.

The former five-star prospect was the first Bulldog taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. He is also the sixth Georgia offensive tackle selected in the first round since Kirby Smart became the head coach in 2026.