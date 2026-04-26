Noah Thomas signing with the Cincinnati Bengals as UDFA

Noah Thomas did not hear his name called in this NFL Draft on Saturday. Thomas has found a home at the NFL level as he has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals after the draft.

He joins Zachariah Branch and Colbie Young, who were Georgia’s wide receivers, who were drafted in this weekend’s draft. Thomas will play alongside Young in Cincinnati.

Thomas played one season in Athens.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound wideout transferred to Georgia from Texas A&M for his senior season. Thomas caught 16 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, Thomas caught 89 passes for 1,238 yards and 19 touchdowns over four seasons.

Thomas spent much of the season playing as a rotational wide receiver for the Bulldogs. When Young went down with a leg injury, Thomas was forced into action as a more primary option on the rotation.

Thomas played in four different offenses in his time at the college level. He admits it was an adjustment, but learning and adjusting to new systems is something that Thomas now prides himself on.

“I feel like just learning the offense, really,” Thomas said back in November. “It wasn’t that hard because I had to learn probably three playbooks before coming here. So yeah, just picking up the offense and really mastering it. Not just knowing one position, knowing all the positions and being ready at whatever spot they need you.”