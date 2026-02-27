Offensive outburst leads Georgia in route over Oakland

Athens, Ga – Georgia’s offense led the way on Friday. The Bulldogs pounded Oakland 16-6 to move to 7-2 on the young college baseball season at Foley Field.

Georgia suffered an extra-inning loss to Troy on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs’ offense struggled a bit in the clutch with runners on base.

Georgia was 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position. The 5-for-26 mark didn’t make things any easier. That was not a problem on Friday. Georgia capitalized on its opportunities to pour in the runs, particularly in the eight-run fifth inning.

The runners in scoring position mark improved. It ticked up to 7-for-14. The Bulldogs were 11-for-21 with runners on base.

Georgia hit the ball hard throughout the lineup. Foley Field was unable to hold five hits from Georgia hitters. Five home runs paced the offense for Georgia. Daniel Jackson collected two more home runs to add to his team-leading seven on the season. He had six RBI on the day.

Ryan Black hit a lead-off home run in the bottom of the first inning. Kolby Branch and Hudson Brennan also took trips around the bases.

On the mound, Georgia got a win from Joey Volchko. He moves to 3-0 on the season. Volchko started sharply. He had rolled through the first two frames with relative ease. The second inning saw three balls hit on the infield culminate in two runs. He was able to escape the inning and find his way through five innings.

Volchko finished the day with three earned runs to his name. He struck out five, allowed eight hits and walked one batter.

The combination of Luke Wiltrakis, Logan Spivey, Caleb Jameson and Lucas Morci worked the last three innings. Oakland managed two runs in the top of the sixth inning and another run in the seventh.

What’s next for Georgia?

The Bulldogs have a lot of baseball left to play this weekend against Oakland. Georgia will face Oakland twice on Saturday. Game one starts at 1 p.m. Game two begins around 5 p.m. Sunday wraps up the series with a first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. at Foley Field.