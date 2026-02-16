PFF projects five Georgia Bulldogs in first three rounds of NFL Draft

Mock Draft season continues to roll on, and Pro Football Focus dropped one of the most comprehensive editions thus far, with Senior Analyst Gordon McGuiness offering up a three-round mock for the annual April event. For McGuiness, five Georgia Bulldogs make the cut in the first three rounds.

To no surprise, the first Bulldog off the list is expected first round left tackle Monroe Freeling, who’s been the popular choice to be the first to hear his name called. For McGuinness, however, it’s a bit of a unique spot, with Freeling landing with the Cleveland Browns at No. 24. That would put Freeling with former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, though the two never crossed paths in Athens.

Per McGuinness, “The Browns won’t be thrilled to see three offensive linemen come off the board in succession before their pick, but thankfully, there is another offensive tackle worthy of selection. Freeling improved his PFF overall grade in each of the past two seasons and earned an 85.7 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025. He could help a Browns offensive line in desperate need of upgrades.”

For McGuiness, that’s the sole first round selection for the Bulldogs, though they won’t have to wait long into the next round to hear the next name called.

That’s due to the No. 33 selection, the first of the second round, going to the New York Jets and securing longtime defensive captain and standout linebacker CJ Allen.

The Houston Texans are slated as the next team to select a Bulldog, securing defensive lineman Christen Miller with the No. 38 selection in the second round. Don’t be surprised if teams fall in love with Miller even more throughout the process, as he projects to be one of the best interviews the Dawgs will have to offer in this cycle.

As for the third round, there’s a projection for two Dawgs, with cornerback Daylen Everette, at No. 66 Titans and the Panthers selecting Zachariah Branch at No. 83 overall.

No doubt Georgia will be locked into this draft to see how many Bulldogs end up hearing their name called early on in this one, and we’ll follow each step along the way at DawgsHQ.