Georgia has a new face leading its offensive line. After four seasons in his second stint in Athens, Stacy Searels is stepping down as the Bulldogs’ offensive line coach. He’ll be an offensive analyst in 2026. Phil Rauscher, who worked with UGA’s offensive line as an analyst in 2025, is being promoted to offensive line coach.

Rauscher, a 40-year old coach from Carlsbad, Calif., spent the past 16 seasons in the NFL. He served as the offensive line assistant for Denver, Washington, and Minnesota. He also worked as the offensive line coach at Washington, Minnesota, and Jacksonville, where he has been for the past three seasons. He was the Jaguars’ run-game coordinator in 2024.

Searels, an Auburn alum, started his coaching career in 1992 as a graduate assistant at his alma mater. Since then he has held the post of offensive line coach at Appalachian State, Cincinnati, LSU, Georgia, Texas, Virginia Tech, Miami, and North Carolina before a second stint in Athens.

In the first season of that second stint, Searels helped Georgia win its second straight National Championship. That offensive line surrendered just nine sacks in 15 games as the Bulldogs went undefeated. Two of his offensive lines were finalists for the Joe Moore Award.

After a disappointing 2024 season in the run game, Georgia bounced back in 2025. It went from No. 15 in the league in rushing yards per game to No. 4. The Bulldogs also improved from 4.06 yards per carry in 2024 to 4.4 yards per cary in 2025. Both seasons saw UGA win the SEC Championship. In Searels four seasons since coming back, Georgia has won three SEC titles.

With Searels as their coach, Georgia put Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims in the first rounds of the 2023 and 2024 NFL Drafts. The Bulldogs also had three offensive linemen, Tate Ratledge, Dylan Fairchild, and Jared Wilson, taken on day two of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Bulldogs’ starting left tackle in 2025, Monroe Freeling, could also be a top 50 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.