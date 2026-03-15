Position Preview: Georgia's center situation this spring

It’s almost time for Georgia spring practice. The Bulldogs are getting a later start than normal with spring break pushed back a week, but starting March 17, they’ll engage in 12 practices and three scrimmages, ending with the annual G-Day Spring Scrimmage

As that date approaches, DawgsHQ will be looking at each position group. Today we wrap up the offensive side of the ball with the center position

Georgia’s starter…

I had my concerns with Drew Bobo at center to start last season, but he turned out to, objectively, be one of Georgia’s best players on either side of the ball. There were some early-season hiccups, but Bobo got better as the season went on. Injuries got in the way late in the year. He suffered a hand laceration against Mississippi State that caused him to miss the Charlotte game. Then he suffered a lis franc injury to his foot that knocked him out for the rest of the year.

He’s back for his second season as a starter. Getting past that major foot injury, however, will have to come first. Trusted sources inside the Georgia program say that Bobo’s recovery is going well. As of right now, he’s expected to be back for the start of the season. With that said, he probably won’t truly be 100 percent until October. That doesn’t mean that he can’t be very effective at less than 100 percent.

Next men up…

Malachi Toliver stepped in for Bobo after the injury. He started the Charlotte game, played the entire second half of the Georgia Tech game and played the entire way in both the SEC Championship game and Sugar Bowl. He has some valuable experience under his belt, but he doesn’t have anything locked down as far as the No. 2 job is concerned. Georgia has some really good players who’ll push him hard.

Last season, Cortez Smith was a 17-year-old true freshman. He looked good when he got a chance to play in mop-up duty, but he wasn’t ready to be the guy. He’s much closer now and will give Toliver all he can handle. Smith is long, athletic and physical. The Parkview High School product has all the tools to be the next great center at Georgia.

Georgia continues to develop…

Zykie Helton is worth watching at this spot. He has a chance to start at guard, but the Bulldogs are going to see what he can do in the middle, too. Oftentimes an interior offensive lineman’s growth can be accelerated by giving him some work at center. It helps them learn the jobs of those around them in addition to their own.

Zachary Lewis is another guy who’ll get a chance to develop at this spot. We view him as a developmental prospect in general, similar to what Bobo was when he signed at Georgia.