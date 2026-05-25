Position Week: Digging into Georgia's depth chart at RB

Position Week: Digging into Georgia's depth chart at RBby: Jake Rowe12 minutes agoJakeMRoweRead In AppDec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn ImagesIt's time to talk running backs in our Position Week series, and we kick off this section with a long look at Georgia's RB depth chart.