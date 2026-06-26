Position Week: Georgia's short and long-term futures at offensive guard

The summer is here. Georgia completed spring practice in April and now the focus turns to summer workouts with preseason camp to follow. The team will spend the next few months getting bigger, stronger, faster and more connected.

That work will be done out of sight but not out of mind. For the purpose of making sure everyone knows as much as possible about Kirby Smart’s 11th team at Georgia, we’re breaking down a position each week. We’re at the final day of offensive guards, and it’s time to look into the future.

In 2027…

The great thing about starting guys so young at offensive guard is that you have a chance to keep them together for multiple years. Both projected starting guards, Dontrell Glover and Zykie Helton, are back next season. Georgia could have quite the core at offensive guard. Graham Houston, a true freshman, also projects to be back and could turn that into a three-man rotation.

While we normally don’t talk portal in this section, it’s tough not to mention it when talking about Daniel Calhoun and Michael Uini. Those two will be entering their fourth seasons. If they haven’t earn at least a rotational role at Georgia by that point, they’re likely going to exit Athens. Uini is a potential exception because he can also play tackle, and Georgia should have an open position for which he can compete.

Georgia on the recruiting trail…

Georgia has a really strong offensive line class going right now. Abram Eisenhower is the only committed lineman who projects as a true guard at the next level, but he’s not the only guy who’ll play there. Ty Johnson has all the tools to play tackle. He’s over 6-foot-6, has arms over 34 inches long and can really move. He’s also a ogod bender. But some believe that he projects as a jumbo guard at the next level, likely a left guard due to his tackle tools.

Kelsey Adams is another guy to keep an eye on. He’s listed as a tackle and has the traits to play that spot, but he, too, could end up playing guard at the next level. Kennedee Jackson and DJ Dotson are more true tackles, but you never know with these big guys at the next level.