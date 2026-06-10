Position Week: Three questions for Georgia tight ends in 2026

The summer is here. Georgia completed spring practice in April and now the focus turns to summer workouts with preseason camp to follow. The team will spend the next few months getting bigger, stronger, faster and more connected.

That work will be done out of sight but not out of mind. For the purpose of making sure everyone knows as much as possible about Kirby Smart’s 11th team at Georgia, we’re breaking down a position each week. Day three is upon us, so lets reel off three questions for the tight ends.

How does Georgia get them all involved?

This isn’t an easy one to answer because Georgia has four guys who need to get the football and be big parts of the offense. Most teams don’t have four players at any position who need to see the field and be involved. Lawson Luckie is a proven red zone weapon whoe can cause problems between the 20s, too. Jaden Reddell‘s explosiveness is something Georgia must find a way to utilize. The same is true for Elyiss Williams‘ size and body control. Then there’s Ethan Barbour, who because of his versatility, might be the most dangerous dude of the bunch. Considering Georgia’s backfield and receiving groups are also talented, this is a tough question to answer.

Just how unique will Barbour’s role be?

We’ve seen him line up at different positions, but we don’t yet know what the big picture looks like for him. As noted in previous articles in this series, his 2025 season was hampered by a dislocated ankle. We never got to saw what it was going to look like. But we also came into last season expecting him a play but not expecting him to start game one. Are we talking about a fullback+ role like we’ve seen in the NFL? Will Georgia use him to work the seams from the H-Back position? There’s just a lot we can’t and won’t know until we see it.

Can Luckie thrive as the leader of the Georgia TE room?

Luckie has scored a lot of touchdowns at Georgia, but he has done that while being the No. 2 tight end. Oscar Delp was often the guy who would stay in and pass protect or serve as the guy who sold the run game so Luckie could slide in behind the defense and pick up a score. Now Luckie will be the guy teams focus more on because they know how much football he has played and what he can do when the emphasis isn’t on him. How will he handle that?