Red team defeats Black 27-17 at Georgia's 2026 edition of G-Day

ATHENS, Ga. — Another G-Day is in the books at the University of Georgia and this time it was the Red team jumping out to an early lead and coasting to a 27-17 victory. Five different Bulldogs scored touchdowns in the game with four different newcomers—either transfers or signees from the 2026 class—playing a role in those scores.

Starting quarterback Gunner Stockton played only in the first half, completing 7 of 12 passes for 76 yards and a score. Transfer running back Dante Dowdell, playing for the Black team in the first half and the red team in the second, touched the ball seven times for 69 yards and scored a touchdown. Redshirt sophomore running back Dwight Phillips had six touches for 48 yards and also scored.

Stockton helped put the first 10 points on the board as he quarterbacked the No. 1 offense. A 33-yard hookup with Craig Dandrige got the Bulldogs in scoring position. The Red team was unable to finish the drive with a touchdown, but Peyton Woodring hit a 26-yard field goal to open the scoring.

The Red team got another chunk play to set up the second scoring drive, and this time it reached the end zone. Jaden Reddell took a jet sweep handoff and raced 23 yards around left end. He capped off the drive with a seven-yard touchdown grab from Stockton. Woodring’s PAT put the Red team up by a score of 10-0.

Ryan Puglisi came in to quarterback the No. 1 offense after that, going three-and-out on his first series. His second series, however, grew the lead. He hit Talyn Taylor for a 32-yard pickup, eventually setting up Phillips for a one-yard touchdown run. Woodring’s PAT staked the Red team to a 17-0 lead, and that was the score at halftime.

The Black team, with Hezekiah Millender, found the end zone on the opening possession of the second half. Millender found freshman tight end Brayden Fogle for a 32-yard pickup to convert a 3rd-and-13 situation. The redshirt freshman quarterback finished off the drive with a zone read keeper from a yard out to put the Black team on the board. The PAT made the score 17-7 in favor of the Red.

The Red team answered back on its first possession of the second half. Ryan Montgomery jumped in with the first-team offense and led the team down the field with a 7-play, 55-yard drive that included a 26-yard hookup with CJ Wiley. Woodring finished off the drive with a 38-yard field goal to give the Red team a 20-7 lead.

The Black team appeared to reach the end zone early in the fourth quarter, but it came back due to G-Day rules. True freshman Bryson Beaver extended the play, avoided the rush, and threw to Thomas Blackshear in the back of the end zone. The play was brought back, however, when it was ruled that Beaver was touched in the backfield and sacked. The Black team settled for a short field goal from Harran Zureikat to cut the Red lead to 20-10.

Montgomery took the reins the next time the Red team got the ball and it didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to score. He found Colton Heinrich for a 48-yard pickup on the first play. He then hit Landon Roldan for a 23-yard gain to set up a one-yard touchdown from Dowdell. The PAT pushed the Red lead to 27-10.

Beaver’s next series with the Black offense also resulted in a touchdown. He found Kaiden Prothro for a chunk play and then again for a touchdown from six yards out, cutting the Red lead to 27-17, but that’s how the game would end.