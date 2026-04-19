Report: Details surrounding arrest of former Georgia WR Zachariah Branch

Ex-Georgia wideout Zachariah Branch was arrested in the very early morning hours of April 19 on charges of obstructing a sidewalk/prowling and obstructing a law enforcement officer. NFL Network reports that it has obtained a copy of the police report, and Tom Pelissero posted the details on Twitter.

Per Pelissero’s report, it doesn’t sound the Las Vegas native was up to anything nefarious at all.

“A male, later identified as Zacharia [sic] Branch, continued to stand on the sidewalk without making an attempt to move. I continued to give Zacharia Branch verbal commands to move from blocking the sidewalk and advised that if he did not, he would receive a citation for blocking the sidewalk. Zacharia Branch smirked, then stepped backwards and to the right, then remained standing upon the public sidewalk, so as to obstruct, hinder, and impede free passage upon the sidewalk as well as impede free ingress/egress to or from the adjacent places of business. Due to those actions and Zacharia Branch’s failure to comply with multiple verbal lawful commands, he was placed under arrest for misdemeanor Obstruction of LEO and received a citation for Obstructing Public Sidewalks.”

Branch was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. He was released on $39 bond a couple of hours later. He was in town to see his older brother, Zion Branch, participate in Georgia’s G-Day spring scrimmage where he was honored as a member of the 2025 SEC Championship team.

The former USC wideout spent on season at Georgia and it was, by far, the most productive of his career. He had 81 catches, setting a UGA school record, for 811 yards and six touchdowns. Branch also returned 15 punts for 180 yards and 10 kickoffs for 205 yards, taking him north of 1,200 all-purpose yards on the year.

The number of catches he had at Georgia surpassed his two-year total at USC, as did his touchdown numbers. He came just nine yards short of matching his receiving yardage totals in his two seasons with the Trojans.