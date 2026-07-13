Rivals Rankings Update: Where did Georgia's commits land?

We have crossed the dead period window and have begun the downturn toward the 2026 high school football season, and Rivals has one more rankings update to reflect the offseason camp and 7-on-7 circuits before we kick off.

Georgia has multiple commits scattered throughout the Rivals top 300 rankings. The Bulldogs are also in on a few players who remain uncommitted and have risen.

The Bulldogs have 18 commits altogether at the moment. The Bulldogs had six of their commits crack the latest Rivals 300 announced on Monday. Let’s take a look at where Georgia’s 2027 commits have landed in the new Rivals 300 released on Monday.

Georgia’s commits in the latest Rivals 300 rankings

There are few remaining Georgia targets that also cracked the Rivals 300 this time around as well. This group of prospects will be making decisions this month.