Rusty's Ramblings: A look at two of Georgia's biggest in-state targets

I got a chance to see McEachern in person last night. That program is loaded with talent and it is getting even deeper with some guys who are moving in. Georgia assistants Glenn Schumann and Phil Rauscher were on hand to watch them play.

*** Joakim Gouda wearing No. 3 gives me CJ Allen vibes, and he will be in Athens on Saturday for the Scavenger Hunt. He is a major target at ILB and very well could be the No. 1 target for this class at that position. After talking to folks at McEachern, I like where Georgia is right now, going into visit season.

*** Casey Barner is Caleb Downs 2.0 in my opinion. Plain and simple, the 2028 safety prospect is different. He is special, and he is as good as football player in the state of Georgia in any class right now.

*** Georgia missing on 2027 QB Peter Bourque is a tough one. The Bulldogs made a big play there, but in the end, it seems like Virginia Tech was going to go as far as it needed to in order to make this happen. The Hokies almost doubled what other teams offering according to people I talked with around this. Georgia will continue to look at adding a QB in the 2027 class, but I do not think there will be knee jerk reaction. The staff will continue to evaluate through summer workouts.

*** It’s never good news when a player is arrested and, again, it involves cars and speeding. All I can say is that these players are paying MASSIVE fines now with this. There aren’t many more ways to address this anymore. They are going to run, they are going to spend more time getting educated on the issue, but they are getting hit in the wallet like never before. Kirby Smart told reporters a couple of years ago that it was in their contracts, and I doubt that has changed.