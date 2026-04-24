Rusty's Ramblings: Georgia QB recruiting, latest on Jaxon Dollar

The Georgia Bulldog staff will slowly start getting on the road soon, probably next week as spring practices around the state and south ramp up.

*** I have confirmed, and this is not surprising, that with the new NCAA rules allowing up to 16 coaches on the road, offensive assistant Brandon Streeter is on the road early on. I’m told that he has visited with Peter Borque, the four-star Top 100 QB out of Massachusetts, already.

*** Elijah Haven will make his college choice on Saturday and unless something crazy happens, I fully expect him to commit to Alabama. Georgia had him on campus a few times, and I think Streeter could may have visited him yesterday, but nothing as I have heard on my end would suggest that he ends up with UGA at this point.

*** Jaxon Dollar is another name that I continue to get questions about. He is definitely a high-priority target for Georgia. It seems that there’s an upcoming decision looming, and based off what I’ve heard, it could be coming down to Notre Dame and Georgia behind the scenes.

I still like the momentum that Georgia seemed to have as of early last week coming off that G-Day visit with his family. I would also expect Todd Hartley up there at some point next week to see him in person.