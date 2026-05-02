Ryan Wynn's double barrage, hot bats power Georgia past Missouri

Athens, Ga – Another series win is in the bag for Georgia baseball. The Bulldogs took game two from SEC foe Missouri 13-3 in eight innings at Foley Field on Saturday afternoon. Georgia took game one on Friday night 4-0. The win moves Georgia to 36-11 overall and 17-6 in SEC play.

The Bulldogs’ offense struck early and often on Saturday. Georgia’s offense got rolling earlier than it did on Friday night.

The bottom of the second inning opened the floodgates for the Bulldogs on Saturday. Ryan Wynn’s double drove in Rylan Lujo and Kenny Ishikawa. Wynn was one of the standouts on Saturday. He doubled three times and drove in three runs total.

There was more gold found in the third inning. Tre Phelps hit his 16th home run of the season to push the lead to 3-0.

Cole Koniarsky drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. It was Ishikawa’s second of three runs scored on Saturday.

Ishikawa scored his third run on Wynn’s third double in the bottom of the sixth inning. Georgia also added a run when Phelps was hit by his 28th pitch of the season, which ties the school record for most HBPs in a season. That gave Georgia some insurance after back-to-back innings in which Missouri hit solo home runs.

Georgia blew the game open in the bottom of the seventh with five more runs.

The Bulldogs walked it off in the eighth inning with a single from Hudson that drove in two runs to trigger the run-rule.

Top Performers

Wynn: 4-for-5, 4 RBI, three doubles and two runs scored.

Ishikawa: 2-for-4, four runs scored and a walk.

Lujo: 2-for-4, two runs scored.

Phelps: 2-for-4, home run, 2 RBI.

Georgia gets a solid combination of pitching performances on the mound

Saturday featured the return of Dylan Vigue to the starting rotation. Vigue missed his last start, which was scheduled for Ole Miss last weekend. He only pitched 2.1 innings in his last start at Arkansas back on April 17.

Vigue got a chance to work himself back into things while also earning a win. He threw 60 pitches and went three innings. He allowed six hits and had three strikeouts.

Georgia’s second pitcher of the day, Justin Byrd, also had success. Byrd struck out nine in five innings of work.

What’s Next?

Georgia will go for the sweep of Missouri on Sunday afternoon. Game three is set for noon at Foley Field on Sunday.