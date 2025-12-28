Schumann: Georgia's preparing for a healthy Kewan Lacy in Sugar Bowl

ATHENS, Ga. — One of the biggest storylines going into the Allstate Sugar Bowl is the health of Ole Miss’ All-SEC running back Kewan Lacy. He suffered a shoulder injury in the Rebels’ first-round win over Tulane, and while there isn’t much information on Lacy’s status to this point, Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann is forging ahead as if the talented tailback will be full go.

“If he’s available, like I assume he will be, that’s gonna be a big part of the game,” Schumann told reporters on Saturday.

Lacy leads the SEC in carries with 273. He’s ranked second in the league in rushing yards, piling up 1,366, and leads the league in rushing touchdowns with 21. The next closes guy, Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy, has 16 scores.

His path to this point hasn’t been clearly paved. Lacy has had to break a lot of tackles to get to this point, and that’s what makes him so dangerous in Schumann’s eyes.

“He’s forced the most missed tackles in the country,” Schumann said. “So I think, and in general, their offense, they have a lot of guys who make guys miss. But when you have a guy that forces, I believe, it said on the broadcast, the game the other day, we were able to watch it because of how the schedule worked, said his first missed tackle that he forced on that opening touchdown was his 100th forced missed tackle of the year, right? So we’re talking about somebody that can have a player unblocked, right? And it would make them miss. They’re just adding yards.”

Georgia, however, kept Lacy in check in the first matchup with Ole Miss on October 18. He touched the football 15 times for just 41 yards, but he did score two touchdowns, both from one yard out.

But it’s more than just the big, explosive play and 100-yard games. Lacy’s ability to extend runs by breaking tackles has helped Ole Miss stay ahead of the chains and in manageable down-and-distance situations. Those have a ripple effect on the rest of the offense, allowing the Rebels to take shots when they want rather than out of necessity.

But Lacy is more than just a ball carrier. He’s effective in the pass game, too. The Texas native has 26 grabs for 161 yards on the year, taking his yards-from-scrimmage total north of 1,500 through 13 games. In case you’re not doing the math at home, that’s over 117 yards per game. Then there’s his prowess as a pass protector.

“I think just that ability to kind of win his matchups, and he’s done a great job in pass protection,” Schumann said.