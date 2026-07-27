SEC releases Georgia basketball's 2026-2027 league schedule

Georgia men’s basketball, coming off two straight 20-win seasons and two appearances in the NCAA tournament in as many years, has announced it’s SEC slate for the 2026-2027 season. The schedule includes five Saturday home games and the same number of Stegeman Coliseum clashes against teams that made the NCAA tournament last season.

The Bulldogs will open league play on the road, traveling to Oxford to take on Ole Miss. That’ll take place on January 2. Georgia will also play road games against Auburn on January 9, Arkansas on January 19-20, Tennessee on February 2-3, South Carolina on February 6, Texas A&M on February 13, Florida on February 20, Oklahoma on February 23-24 and Alabama on March 2-3.

The first home game of the SEC slate will be a mid-week flash with Texas on January 5-6. Georgia will also host Oklahoma on January 12-13, followed by three straight Saturday games in Athens. The Bulldogs will get Mississippi State on January 16, Florida on January 23 and LSU on January 30 inside Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgia will also play Vanderbilt at home on February 9-10, Kentucky on February 16-17, Missouri on February 27 and South Carolina on March 8, which will mark the end of the regular season.

In all, Georgia is set to play 11 teams that made the NCAA tournament a season ago. Last season, Georgia defeated three of the four SEC programs, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas, that made the Sweet 16. The fourth team, Tennessee, beat the Bulldogs at home in overtime.

Mike White is entering his fifth season as the head basketball coach at Georgia. His 78 wins at his post are the most ever by a UGA men’s basketball coach in his first four seasons. With that said, Georgia has lost in its first SEC tournament game the past two seasons, and it has been blown out in round one of the NCAA tournament in both seasons.

Six Bulldogs return from last year’s roster. That includes four starters in Blue Cain, Kanon Catchings, Smurf Millender and Kareem Stagg. Among the nine newcomers, Georgia has brought in five transfers and four freshmen.

The total 2026-2026 schedule includes 18 homes games with nine non-conference contests and nine games against SEC foes.