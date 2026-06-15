Second-Year Surge: Georgia WR Landon Roldan

Georgia’s 2026 roster is set, and it has pretty much been that way since the January transfer portal window closed. Once again, Georgia is considered one of the best teams in the country. It is an odds-on favorite to make the College Football Playoff with one of the most veteran teams in the country.

If it is going accomplish that and get over the game-one hump in the CFP, some guys are going to have to step up in their second seasons with the team. DawgsHQ is looking at players entering their second seasons with the program. That includes sophomores, redshirt freshmen and transfer additions in 2025. Next up is a wideout who could turn some heads in year two

WR Landon Roldan

Size: 6-feet, 185 pounds

On3 Industry Ranking (2025): No. 256 overall, No 36 wide receiver, No. 35 in Georgia

2025 Stats: Roldan played in nine games last season, earning some meaningful minutes after the first month and a half of the season. He logged 51 total snaps with one catch for 6 yards and one rush for a one-yard loss.

Rodlan’s strengths and weaknesses…

The North Oconee High School product is up there amongst the fastest players on the team. His straight-line speed is impressive. He’s also a physical athlete who plays the game with reckless abandon at times. As he has gotten bigger and stronger, adding 15 pounds of good weight since arriving at Georgia, Roldan has grown into a capable blocker.

As far as weaknesses go, Roldan did a lot to shore those up in the spring. He rounded out his game and became a much better route runner. The short and intermediate routes were a weakness when he first arrived at Georgia, but that’s not necessarily the case anymore. His hands are also a lot more consistent and strong than when he first got to Athens.

The Buzz…

Among the receivers who had strong springs, and there were several, Roldan probably had the best of the bunch. Few practices went by without him making some noise. He’s still a guy who can stretch the field with his elite speed and burst, but he’s also a guy who has learned to adjust his routes, control his body and run the types of routes that give guys fits in man coverage. Simply put, Roldan made a move in the months of March and April.

In 2026…

Roldan is one of several Georgia wideouts with a lot of talent but little experience. He’s going to have to battle for playing time, but he’s on track to be a factor, maybe even a significant factor. Georgia would like to see him put on a little more weight and get stronger. With that said, I wouldn’t be shocked to see him get some very intentional touches because he can use his speed to break off big plays. He’s also going to be a major factor on special teams, maybe as a return man.