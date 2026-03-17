Several Georgia players will miss spring practice with injuries

ATHENS, Ga. — Kirby Smart opened spring practice on Tuesday by meeting with reporters. As expected, Smart spent the first few minutes of his press conference recapping Georgia’s injury situation as it enters the five-week, 15-practice camp. Several players will be out as the Bulldogs roll through the spring.

UGA OLB Gabe Harris

Harris missed the Sugar Bowl with turf toe, and Smart says that he had surgery to deal with that ailment after the season. He will not be available this spring. Harris played both defensive end and outside linebacker last season, spending most of his time at the former. He was arguably one of Georgia’s top defenders prior to the injury, which went down in the SEC Championships win over Alabama.

Georgia DL Jordan Hall

Hall sustained a knee injury in the eighth game of last season in his hometown of Jacksonville. He went down on the third play of the game with a season-ending knee injury. The former five-star prospect started the first eight games of the season and has missed significant time due to injury in each of his past two seasons at Georgia.

UGA OL Drew Bobo

He will miss the spring. Bobo missed the Charlotte game with a hand laceration, but started the following week against Georgia Tech. He suffered a lis franc injury late in the first half, knocking him out for the rest of the season. Malachi Toliver stepped in and played the second half of the Georgia Tech game and started the SEC Championship win over Alabama and the Sugar Bowl loss to Ole Miss.

Georgia LB Zayden Walker

A labrum (shoulder) repair will knock Walker out for the spring. Smart says he might be able to do some stuff toward the end of spring, but that surgery typically takes a player out of the mix during spring drills. Walker was a fixture in Georgia’s third-down package late last season.

UGA DB Kyron Jones

The ankle injury that sidelined Jones last season is still lingering. Smart mentioned him among the players who’ll miss spring practice. Jones started the first six games of last season before suffering the ankle injury prior to Georgia’s matchup with Ole Miss in October.

Georgia DL Carter Luckie

The Norcross High School product had knee surgery at the end of his senior season. That injury will knock him out for his first spring at Georgia. Luckie’s older brother, Lawson, is a senior tight end at Georgia. His father and brothers also played at Georgia in the 1990s.

UGA CB Justice Fitzpatrick

Smart did not mention Fitzpatrick, but after suffering a torn ACL at the end of the 2025 season, he’s unlikely to be involved this spring. Fitzpatrick was one of the highest-rated players in Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class.