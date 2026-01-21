Smurf Millender's late score lifts Georgia past Missouri

Georgia (15-3, 4-2 SEC) basketball earned its second win in a city named Columbia in SEC play this season. The Bulldogs defeated Missouri 74-72 on Tuesday night to move to 4-2 in SEC play and 15-3 overall. On Monday, Georgia extended its streak of weeks in the Associated Press Poll, coming in ranked as the No. 21 team.

The Bulldogs were coming off a home win over No. 17 Arkansas in Athens on Saturday. Mike White’s team has responded after the overtime loss against Ole Miss last Wednesday, in which Georgia gave up 97 points and lost on a buzzer-beating layup.

The defense was called into question that night after the game.

“I hope it does linger, in one regard,” White told reporters after the game. “It’s how you look at it. As we watch it tomorrow, we’ll try to consolidate as much as possible because we’ve got to move on to the next guy. We’ve got to move on to Arkansas, which is really good… As you challenge your guys, you would hope that they would embrace some type of collective frustration with all of us. All of us should be frustrated. It’s unacceptable the way we defended. Hopefully, leading into practice tomorrow, our mindset is better on the defensive end…There is a lot of stuff that we’ve got to correct…We’ll be better than that defensively.”

The Bulldogs scored less than their season average on Tuesday. They have been averaging 96 points per game, which leads the country in scoring. The Bulldogs have been allowing 76.2 points per game this season.

Key Moment

Georgia was down one point with 5 seconds on the clock when Smurf Millender drove to the lane and made a layup. Millender was fouled as well. That gave Georgia the 74-72 lead that they never relinquished.

Key Performance

Georgia got another big performance from Millender off the bench. The junior put up 18 points and the game-winning shot. Leading scorer Jeremiah Wilkinson also had a strong game. The sophomore guard put in 14 points. He hit three 3-pointers on the night to lead Georgia in scoring.

The Bulldogs also got a solid night from

What’s Next?

Georgia will remain on the road in SEC play this weekend. The Bulldogs will head to Austin to face Texas on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. in Austin. Texas heads to Lexington to face Kentucky on Wednesday night. The Longhorns are currently 11-7 overall and 2-3 in SEC play.