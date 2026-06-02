Super Regional schedule set for Georgia vs. Mississippi State

Georgia baseball is the highest remaining seed in the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament, and it’ll have to set its alarm clocks for early for its Super Regional matchup with Mississippi State this weekend.

The series opener is set for Saturday, June 6 with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m. ET. Game two will take place 25 hours later, with first pitch on Sunday, June 7 set for 12 p.m. ET. Georgia and Mississippi State will play game three, if needed, will take place on Monday, June 8.

The Bulldogs advanced to the Super Regional on Saturday with a 6-1 win over Liberty. They blew through the four-team regional with three wins and no losses, taking down Long Island in the opener, Liberty in the winner’s bracket game, and The Flames once more in the Regional championship. Georgia belted a total of 16 home runs over the three games.

Georgia came into the Regional needing just three home runs to break the school record for round trippers in a single season. It got that number in game one vs. Long Island and then some, smashing nine home runs to tie an NCAA Regional record.

With No. 1 overall see UCLA getting ousted by St. Marys and Georgia Tech, the No. 2 seed, getting walked off by Oklahoma on Monday, Georgia is the top-ranked team remaining in the tournament.

The Bulldogs vs. Bulldogs matchup is something we’ve seen a lot of already this season. Georgia went to Starkville at the end of march and swept MSU in a three-game series. The two teams met again on May 21 in the SEC tournament with Georgia winning that one by a score of 5-3, moving its record against Mississippi State to 4-0 on the year.

Wes Johnson’s Bulldogs won the SEC regular season title with a 23-7 record in conference play. They then won the SEC tournament with wins over MSU, Florida and Arkansas. Georgia has won 17 of its last 18 games, but it will be without start infielder and leadoff hitter Tre Phelps for game one of the Super Regional.

Phelps was ejected from Georgia’s win over Liberty on Sunday after hitting a two-run home run to give Georgia a 2-1 lead. Due to that ejection, he is suspended for game one of the MSU series.