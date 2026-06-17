Survive and advance: Georgia wins pitching duel with Texas

Georgia looked elimination in the eyes and didn’t blink on Tuesday night in Omaha. The Bulldogs had to beat Texas for a second time in three days.

They did it. The Bulldogs advanced to another day. Georgia held on for a 2-0 win over the Longhorns on Tuesday night in an elimination game a day after losing to Oklahoma on Monday night in game two.

Tuesday’s game had a different feel to it than the game played between Georgia and Texas on Saturday night. The Bulldogs won that one 7-1.

Tuesday was a pitcher’s dual and a chess match played by both head coaches and pitching staffs. The offenses were chasing the pitchers for the first half of the game. The two teams combined for 26 strikeouts.

Texas starter Luke Harrison went 5.2 innings. He allowed two hits and one earned run. Harrison also had a game-high and career-high 11 strikeouts.

Georgia also had a strong performance from its starter as well. Dylan Vigue got the ball for Georgia after having an ERA over 10 since the start of May. He matched Harrison’s performance. Vigue allowed two hits, walked two and struck out eight.

Georgia turned things over to closer Justin Byrd in the fifth inning after the offense got on the board in the top of the fifth.

Tre Phelps got his first extra-base hit since his home run against Liberty in the regional to drive in Georgia’s first run of the day. Brennan Hudson came in to score.

The Bulldogs also got an add-on run in the top of the seventh inning. Rylan Lujo’s sacrifice fly drove in Ryan Black after a play at the plate. The play was challenged by Texas. Eventually, Black was ruled safe in the end.

That was enough for Georgia’s pitching staff.

Justin Byrd closes the door for Georgia

Byrd has been described as ‘fearless’.

“Justin Byrd is fearless,” Byrd’s high school coach Jay Lasley told DawgsHQ last week. “Like, some pitchers are just trying to survive big moments. Justin Byrd gets into big moments and he thrives. He’s a guy that the higher the stakes, the better his performance is going to be. I’ve seen him time and time again come into situations and just find ways to get guys out. Whether that’s strikeouts, inducing weak ground balls, and weak fly balls. But Justin Byrd is a guy that, when the game is on the line, he is the type of player that you want on the field.”

Byrd came in to close the middle of the game on Tuesday night. He went five innings, allowed two hits and struck out four.

What’s next?

Georgia will face elimination once again tomorrow. The Bulldogs will face Oklahoma again on Wednesday night in Omaha.

The Bulldogs will need two wins to advance to the weekend to reach the College World Series finals.