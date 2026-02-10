The differences shaping up for Georgia in rematch with Florida

The world has changed a lot since Georgia fell to Florida 92-77 in Gainesville back on Jan. 6. The Bulldogs will meet the defending national champions again on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs entered that game as the higher-ranked team. This will be a different encounter than the Jan. 6 meeting.

At the time, Georgia was ranked 18th at the time. Florida was unranked. The Gators are now ranked as the No. 14 team in the latest Associated Press Poll.

Florida sits atop the SEC standings and is riding an 8-1 stretch since the first game against the Bulldogs. Georgia is 4-4 since that loss to the Gators.

Georgia head coach Mike White feels Florida is playing really good basketball at the moment.

“I think they’ve got the best front line in the country,” White told reporters on Monday. “They’ve got talented guards around them. They’ve got quality depth. They’re a top ten defense. They’re the best rebounding team in the country. Physicality, size, length, they’re very good. They’re very good. We’ll have to play really well.”

Georgia has a few things that it didn’t have the first time.

Georgia is looking to take advantage of Somto Cyril’s return

The first meeting between Georgia and Florida took a turn when Cyril elbowed Gators’ center Rueben Chinyelu after a scuffle and got ejected.

Florida outrebounded Georgia 56-35 that night. The Bulldogs hung around and had chances, but the Gators were able to pull away.

White doesn’t know if Cyril’s presence changes the outcome of that game.

“They had their way just collectively on the offensive glass,” White said. “Did a good job defending us. We played poorly in the second half, especially with our defensive floor balance, our transition defense, our room protection, and our lack of physicality in the paint. They picked us apart in the second half. If he’s out there, maybe he blocks a couple shots. Maybe changes a few possessions, but they were the better team that night, for sure.”

Cyril has done some shifting as a player since Jan. 6. He did not play on Saturday due to an illness. Cyril will be back in action on Wednesday. He had a strong practice on Monday and has his emotions focused on having a big impact for Georgia against the nation’s top rebounding team.

“His composure has definitely increased,” Georgia guard Justin Bailey said. “He’s been great the last couple of practices, last game as well. I think all of us have this one day at a time mentality. I know he’s anxious, but he’s going to channel that in the right way, because he knows that we need him, we need him point-blank, period.”

Homecourt advantage

The location of this game could also be a factor. Georgia is 12-3 in Stegeman Coliseum. The home atmospheres for much of the season have been ‘energizing’ for the Bulldogs.

“It’s definitely energizing for us, just having the fans right behind us,” Bailey said. “And we have to use that and harness it the right way. Not allowing little things to get to us, but making sure we’re focused and channeling that energy the right way.”

It could play a major role on Wednesday. The Bulldogs also have to do their job on the court.

“They (the fans) deserve to be undefeated at home, I wish we were,” White said. “Unfortunately, we play in the SEC, but the environment just continues to be exciting; it’s fun. I think our guys feel rewarded; they’ve rebuilt something here. It just gives us, like every other team in our league now, a little bit of an advantage at home. We’re just going to have to play, generally speaking, a little bit better. You still have to play really well against these really good teams, of course. But I wish we could play them all at home.”

Georgia and Florida will tip off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night in Athens.