The Georgia Show: 2027 QB is in | Baseball is Omaha Bound!

Georgia lands its 2027 quarterback

Friday evening typically isn’t the hottest time for commitments, but the Dawgs received some major news in the form of four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier announcing his pledge for the Class of 2027. A standout in one of the best divisions of high school football in the country, Nussmeier is a lefty, a damn good coach’s son, and a well built specimen for the position. The likes of Peter Borque, Derrick Baker, and Carson White were all attached to the quarterback search this cycle, but now, it seems as though the position is settled for Georgia and with a plenty talented signal caller. We break down the impact of this decision and how it shapes things moving forward.

Diamond Dawgs are Omaha bound!

Georgia baseball put together two incredible games against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State, with heroics, comebacks, and enough scoring to delight even the most casual of fan. Now, Wes Johnson and company have punched their tickets to Omaha, giving the Dawgs their first College World Series appearance since the 2008 season. What’s the ceiling for this team? Can they really go all the way? How about that Texas draw to kick things off? Safe to say, we’re big believers in what this squad can as things move ahead.

Georgia wraps another big week of official visits

Recent Florida commit Kennedee Jackson showing up to Athens dominated the headlines and rightfully so, but there was plenty of action for Georgia fans to be tuned into. Kemon Spell’s shutdown is a massive win for the Bulldogs in this cycle. Elsewhere, we’re diving in on several of the names, how this weekend may build the class moving forward, and where Kirby Smart and company still need to put in some work for the Class of 2027.