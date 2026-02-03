The Georgia Show: A five-star commit, Spring Practice incoming

Georgia lands five-star RB Kemon Spell

A star-studded junior weekend in Athens paid dividends quickly for the Georgia Bulldogs, as five-star running back Kemon Spell, the top prospect at the position in the Class of 2027, announced his commitment to Kirby Smart and company on Monday. With effortless ability and breakaway speed, it’s no surprise to see Spell atop the running back rankings for the cycle, and Georgia managed to build the relationship quickly, going from offer to commitment in under six months. What does the talented Pennsylvanian bring to the fold for the Bulldogs? We take a look at the tape, how he fits into the cycle, and what may be next for Georgia when it comes to the running back position in the 2027 class (there’s plenty more left on the vine).

Recapping a big junior weekend

Spell wasn’t the only big name on campus this past weekend, as he was joined by a host of top Dawg targets who were up close and personal with staffers in the Classic City. Who made the trip, what’s the feel now, and ultimately, do junior days still matter? We have our thoughts on why weekends like this can help lay the groundwork for bigger things to come over the course of the summer and fall, so don’t hang your head just yet when it comes to relationship building.

Georgia continues to dot mock drafts

ESPN dropped its first two round mock draft on Monday, and four Bulldogs made appearances in the latest edition. Will Monroe Freeling stand alone in the first round? How do we feel about the projected fits? There’s always much to discuss in mock draft season, and this iteration is certainly no different.

Spring practice is lurking…

It feels hard to believe, but spring practice is just around the corner for the Georgia Bulldogs. What are some of the key storylines in the mind of the DawgsHQ crew? We’re breaking it all down!