The Georgia Show: A new addition to the staff in Athens

A new addition in Athens

The news formally dropped on Wednesday, but the speculation was well-established and widely expected as to the addition of Larry Knight to the Georgia staff. After a brief stint with the West Virginia Mountaineers, Knight slots into the role vacated by Chidera Uzo-Diribe and will lead the EDGE/outside linebacker room moving forward. He’s a familiar commodity to the Georgia staff, having worked alongside Andrew Thacker at Georgia Tech and former Georgia DB coach Fran Brown at Temple. In Knight, the Dawgs land a coach who manufactured immediate improvement during his last stop with the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Additionally, Knight has some pronounced recruiting chops, having led the defensive recruiting of the Yellow Jackets during his time there. He’s also worked with NFL prospects, such as Keion White, and served internships in the league along the way of his career. We break down the addition, what it means for the Bulldogs, and where things go from here.

Speaking of new Georgia additions…

Knight wasn’t the only name to find himself added to the coaching ranks in Athens early on this week. Maurice Smith is coming on in a defensive quality control role after a year of working for the Dawgs for free. Smith played for the Dawgs in Smart’s first season after transferring from Alabama and making some key plays along the way during his tenure. Elsewhere, Georgia great Robert Edwards, a standout running back in his time, is joining the program, seemingly in a role that will replace David Hill, who accepted a position with the Colorado State Rams. Additionally, Jalen Harris is elevating in the ranks, with the former Auburn and Colorado tight end taking on the role of assistant wide receivers coach alongside James Coley.

Georgia mock draft season rolls on

A new mock hit the wire on Monday, with five Dawgs finding their way onto the three-round draft put out by PFF. Do these slots make sense? How do we feel about the fits should they come to fruition?