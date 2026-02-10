The Georgia Show: Appreciating Stockton | OLB coach opening

Gunner Stockton does good by Georgia

QB1 is always a topic that draws plenty of strong emotion, and certainly when it comes to Gunner Stockton, that’s no different. But a new report released on Monday should have Georgia fans tipping the cap to the former Rabun County star, as it appears that Stockton sat back, waited his turn in the NIL dealings, and then, took a deal when the dust had settled for everyone else. Could he have gone elsewhere and made more dough? Very likely. Could he have taken Georgia down to the wire and forced the Dawgs’ hand with a late transfer portal threat? Most definitely. Instead, however, it looks like Stockton took a bit less than he could’ve to make sure the Dawgs could get the pieces needed for success in this upcoming season. While there’s plenty to be said about Stockton, we’re here to give him some flowers for doing something that seemingly flies in the face of what we often hear in the world of college football in this day and age.

Georgia searches for new OLB coach

The Dallas Cowboys came calling for Georgia outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe, and in the end, the young coach with the young family decided to make a move for the big leagues. Now, the Dawgs are hunting for the next man to take over at the spot, and it’s been one of the quieter searches so far. What will Kirby Smart and company value when it comes to making this hire? We have a look at some of the credentials, as well as why this should be an attractive job for the next candidate.

Dawgs in the Super Bowl

While Kenny McIntosh was on IR, the former Bulldog earned himself a Super Bowl ring on Sunday, as did former Georgia grad assistant Mike Macdonald. It was a cool moment, with some ties right here at DawgsHQ to speak of.