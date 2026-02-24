The Georgia Show: Dawgs fend off the NFL for assistant coach

Georgia holds onto Phil Rauscher

The Las Vegas Raiders came knocking from newly appointed Georgia offensive line coach Phil Rauscher last week, with an opportunity to come in as run game coordinator, but in the end, the Dawgs were able to stave off the NFL for his services. Admittedly, we were a bit surprised, as his extensive pro-level background made us wonder if he might want to get back to that level. Still, this should be a powerful piece to pass along on the recruiting front, with Kirby and company able to sell that Georgia is where he ultimately wanted to be. That coaching staff continuity should not be underrated either…

Georgia players still a bit too fast off the field

On the flipside of good news, Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon ran afoul of the law last week, with some reckless driving charges. While it’s the first incident for either, it’s still making headlines for the wrong reasons. Safe to say that both will be in excellent cardiovascular shape when spring practice kicks off in the very near future.

Winter Workout Underway

This is the time of year when the Bulldogs are getting after it behind closed doors, putting in work in lifts, individual work, and integrating the new guys with the season looming. This is the window in time which has created the resilience that often benefits the team further down the line, and this year should be no different.

The newest 2027 rankings are out

Three Georgia commits made the cut in the latest edition of the Rivals300 rankings, but the bigger news? It appears that Kirby Smart and company are now quite well positioned for several prospects in the top 100. The Peach State looks to be loaded, and while they’re looking beyond, the newest batch of rankings make it clear that this is a class that’s poised for major success.