The Georgia Show: Examining the first spring scrimmage

Georgia holds its first spring scrimmage

The Dawgs are through their first spring scrimmage, and as always, there’s buzz to be discussed as to the goings-on. What are we hearing about quarterback? What about the offensive line? It certainly sounds like the defensive front has plenty for folks to look forward to. Could the depth at that position be the harbinger of success that Georgia has been seeking since the days of Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter? We’re diving in on the latest notes from the scrimmage field and what you can make of them moving forward this spring.

Georgia lands a new pledge for 2027

While the scrimmage was the biggest news of the weekend, don’t sleep on the newest pledge, which joined the fold on Saturday. Lowndes offensive lineman Abram Eisenhower is in the fold for the Class of 2027, giving Georgia its third commit for the offensive trenches in the cycle. A 6-foot-5, 280 pound versatile lineman with the capability to bounce around several spots on the front. He’s going to need to put some weight on, but the frame suggests he’s more than capable. It also doesn’t hurt that he’s a lifelong Georgia fan, had waited for the opportunity, and is very intrigued by the development in Athens. Only so many of these human beings in the world…

Diamond Dawgs with the sweep

Wes Johnson and company went to Starkville and put the college baseball world on further notice that they are to be taken seriously. Georgia baseball continues to roll, with three straight wins against a standout program like Miss State. It’s fair to say that the SEC play is a different animal than what the Dawgs have been dealing with to this point, but so far, so good. Keeping that momentum will be crucial, but this team has given little reason to doubt.