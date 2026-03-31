The Georgia Show: First spring scrimmage on deck!

Georgia spring practice continues to roll on…

We’re now two weeks into spring practice for Georgia, and the storylines continue to emerge. Position battles, particularly in the second string, are still being fought. Whether it’s the secondary, the wide receiver corps, or even the all-important offensive line, we’re diving in on who’s making the noise and where it all stands. Can Jah Jackson continue his momentum? How about this Valdin Sone buzz? Is there a sneaky name emerging at wideout that we haven’t discussed as much as we should? What about the push that Cortez Smith is putting on Malachi Toliver? We’re breaking down the names that matter and where it all stands as of today.

Georgia’s first spring scrimmage on tap for this weekend

It’s great to make noise in practice, but what about during a live simulation with real refs, a clock, and situations created to replicate those in-game? Georgia will focus on that this weekend, in what’s sure to be a well attended spring scrimmage from a recruiting perspective. Who has the most to gain this weekend? What are we making of the Ryan Puglisi vs. Ryan Montgomery second string chatter? There’s much on the line for the Dawgs and how this one shapes up could begin to shift the tide at some key spots. We’ll definitely have it all covered.

Georgia baseball set for a big series

There’s a matchup with Georgia State today, but all eyes will be on an upcoming trip to Starkville, as the Diamond Dawgs look to assert continued dominance in the SEC. Can Wes Johnson’s squad maintain with the meat of the schedule still to come?

Familiar names for the future

Bo Bryan and Andrew Smart are making some waves of their own, apart from the famous last names. We’re taking a look at a couple of familiar lineages that have some key ties and could be worth watching as things progress forward.