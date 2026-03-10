The Georgia Show: Four-star commit + Hoop Dawgs make history

Georgia is back on the board in 2027

The Bulldogs added a nice pickup last Friday evening with four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse Jr. choosing Georgia over the likes of Texas Tech and Arizona State. What does the new addition bring to the table? We take a look at the film for the new defensive back, and there may be more than meets the eye when it comes to his skillset. With versatility across the secondary, Outhouse has the utility that should make him a fit for how the Dawgs approach their player usage. Could he be a safety? Could he be a STAR? Could he find himself on an island at cornerback? All three seem to be in play given his play style, and it’s safe to assume that the Bulldogs will lean heavily into that once he hits campus, though they’ll have to continue to fight to make sure that happens…

Jordan Davis gets PAID

On the pro level, the Dawgs continue to thrive, and this time, it’s big Jordan Davis who was on the receiving end of a big pay day. The Eagles gave Davis the new record contract for a nose tackle, and Georgia will certainly be incorporating that into recruiting pitches moving forward. What does this say about how Kirby Smart and company prepare their players for the next level? We also dive in on the Jalen Carter trade rumors as a result of Davis’ contract.

Georgia Hoops with a huge milestone

Say what you want about Mike White, but under his watch, Georgia basketball just reached a place it’s never been in the regular season wins-wise. Now, the hoops team is readying for the SEC tournament and the NCAA tournament, where seeding will be crucial. Just how far can this Georgia team go? We have our theories.