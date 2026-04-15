The Georgia Show: G-Day is upon us! Who stands out?

G-Day is upon us!

Georgia will have its annual spring scrimmage this upcoming weekend, and as such, there’s plenty to discuss. Which positions are catching the eyes of the Jakes? What can you really take away from G-Day? We look back on some previous performances for that insight, as well as break down a few of the interesting names at key spots across the field as the Dawgs are set to take to the field for the first time in ages and give a glimpse into their current depth chart.

A bold prediction for the Georgia scrimmage

We put the guys on the spot this week, with an opportunity to come up with one bold prediction for the Dawgs after this weekend. Reuse isn’t so sure that fans won’t have some woes in the wrong vein, as this isn’t typically a setting that benefits one of the strongest units on this team — the defensive trenches. Meanwhile, Rowe is skeptical that we’re going to get a deep look at all this receiver room can do…though perhaps Sacovie White will have some folks on notice after this one?

Suspected Georgia standouts

Someone always makes noise in the spring scrimmage, and for Georgia, this year should be no different. Which names should you be watching closest? This could be a day people look back upon when it comes to Chase Linton. What about the quarterback room? There’s a name that Jake Rowe believes isn’t being discussed as much as it should be, and this could be a prime opportunity for him to make himself known to fans in Athens.

Georgia baseball drops a series

The Diamond Dawgs have been consistently very good this season, but they faced their first real adversity of the year, losing 2-of-3 to the Gators at Foley Field over the weekend. While winning in the SEC is tough, does this give us concern?