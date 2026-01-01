The Georgia Show: Georgia vs. Ole Miss set to kickoff

Georgia vs. Ole Miss incoming

Tonight’s the night for the Dawgs, as the long layoff comes to an end against the Pete Golding-led Ole Miss Rebels. This is a different Georgia team from the first go-round, as the defense turned a corner in the second half of the season. How does that change how this one might play itself out? Does the availability — and effectiveness — of Kewan Lacy shape this game in a big way? What will Georgia do in the absence of Gabe Harris, who’s been one of the brightest spots for the Dawgs on the defense for some time? The likes of Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Justin Greene are expected to step up in the absence, and Isaiah Gibson may get some long looks, as well. Also, the emergence of Zayden Walker as a pass rusher has been instrumental in the success. How will he shake things up here?

So, about that Miami game…

The Hurricanes upset the Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday night, on the back of another incredible defensive performance and the work of Mark Fletcher. Of course, Carson Beck was pretty sharp in this one, too. While we’re not looking past the Rebels, certainly the narratives have already begun as to what could be setting up in the next round should the Dawgs find themselves to be Phoenix-bound by the night’s end. Miami would be more than an interesting matchup for a number of reasons, and we’re diving in on it.

Gird Your Loins — Predicting the Georgia Outcome

How do we see this one playing out for the Dawgs? Will they be able to withstand the offensive onslaught of the Rebels? Can Pete Golding’s squad step up to stop a Mike Bobo-led Georgia offense? That hasn’t been the case as of late. Can Kirby Smart and company deliver a makeup performance in this Sugar Bowl after last year’s stumbles?