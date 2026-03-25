The Georgia Show: Gunner's health, week one of spring practice

So, about Gunner Stockton…

Don’t sound the alarm, but it looks like Georgia may be without its penciled in QB1 for the next few weeks of spring practice. While this situation doesn’t appear longterm by any stretch, it does open up some unique angles for the Bulldogs. How does a Ryan Puglisi vs. Ryan Montgomery battle look and what could it mean for Kirby and company this upcoming season? Does Gunner benefit from a bit of time to self evaluate and dive deeper into his own game? All the possibilities are on the board, and we’re diving in on each angle.

Elsewhere in Georgia spring practice

While quarterback is always going to command eyes, there’s plenty more action on the practice field this spring, and the early buzz seems to be pointing toward a potential shift in the trenches. Could Jah Jackson be taking the steps forward that would make him one of the true anomalies in the sport? There’s some early return that suggests that the big man may be turning a corner. If it happens — look out. With some freshmen pitching in as well, the Georgia offensive line may be an interesting watch, as depth could be developing quickly.

Georgia recruiting, baseball, and Mike White…

Speaking of the offensive front, Georgia landed a big commit over the weekend in the form of legacy tackle Ty Johnson. What does the big man bring to the fold for the Class of 2027? Wes Johnson has the Diamond Dawgs on a heater as of late, with the bats singing. There’s plenty of reason to tune into this team. Meanwhile, Mike White and company saw a first round exit from the NCAA tournament. While he’s done some amazing work, it’s fair to say that much is still expected and desired from the hoops team. What does the future of Georgia basketball look like?