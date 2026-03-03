The Georgia Show: How did the Dawgs handle the combine?

Georgia shines at the Combine

Monroe Freeling may have been the headliner of the Georgia players at the annual NFL scouting combine, but the big man wasn’t alone when it came to impressive performances in Indianapolis. Freeling blew away those in attendance with his elite athleticism (we’d been predicting that might happen) and likely boosted his stock in a major way, with many projections having him selected inside of the top ten now. Elsewhere, however, the likes of Zach Branch, Daylen Everette, and Micah Morris did plenty to ensure that Georgia players looked well prepared and ready for the next level, with each putting together impressive performances. They earned much in the way of accolades for their work and rightfully so. How will things shake out for them from here? We’re diving in on those big showings and what it could all mean.

NFL brass adds to the Georgia recruiting pitch

While the Bulldog players earned their fair share of praise, Kirby Smart’s program seemed to be on the lips of many this past week, as well. Whether it was coming from the Falcons or the GM of the Ravens, Georgia has many in the league convinced that they are getting a different caliber of player when they come out of Athens. We dive in on the effusive praise from decision makers at the next level and how it could shape the sell the Dawgs have to put forward.

A new prediction in…

Could Georgia be close to landing a top flight defensive back in the Class of 2026? Steve Wiltfong dropped a new prediction for the Dawgs to secure a commitment from four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse, and we’re breaking down what that means. That, plus, some fresh intel from a major seven-on-seven tournament from the past week and how the Bulldogs may have to work hard to keep a commitment on the list.