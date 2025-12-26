The Georgia Show: It's Georgia - Ole Miss Week + Your Questions

It’s Georgia – Ole Miss Week

It’s the day after Christmas, and that means that Sugar Bowl Week is finally here. The layoff between the first round games and this one feels significant, and perhaps, rightfully so. The Bulldogs will arrive in New Orleans with much to prove after a disastrous turn last year, marked by personal tragedy for the Smart family, terrorism in the streets, and a poor-at-best showing on the field. The redemption angle will be weighing heavily on the minds of many going into this one. Meanwhile, the Rebels will be seeking to prove that they are more than just Lane Kiffin. Georgia will be trying to get the likes of Colbie Young and Ethan Barbour ready to roll in this one, and the latter seems to be fully available. How does that shape things in this one?

What’s catching our interest?

The Barbour angle should be one of the more interesting aspects in this one, in the mind of Jake Reuse, particularly because it seemed as though there was much on deck for him early in the season prior to injury. The crowd split will likely favor the Rebels, with proximity and a first time appearance in the playoffs on their side. Are Georgia fans looking ahead to Phoenix already, as well? That may well be the case…and may dictate how many Dawgs end up in the Crescent City. We’re breaking it all down, and there’s much of interest.

Taking Your Questions on All Things Georgia

Which team will be the toughest matchup for the Bulldogs in this playoff bracket? Is NOLA really that bad of a spot for a bowl game? Who may make an impact that we haven’t heard from yet? The viewers of the Georgia Show chimed in with their questions, and we do our best to have all of the answers.