The Georgia Show: Previewing preseason camp with the whole crew

Big news dropped on Monday with the merger of UGASports and DawgsHQ. The staff now includes Radi Nabulsi, Rusty Mansell, Anthony Dasher, Jeremy Johnson, Jed May, Harrison Reno and me. All of us got together on Monday night for the first ever UGASports.com edition of The Georgia Show.

After taking tome time to discuss the merger and our thoughts on working together, we took an hour-long deep dive into Georgia football and, more specifically, what we think about the 2026 football season.

One good thing about having seven experienced members of the Georgia beat on one podcast is that it’s conducive to covering a lot of ground. The staff takes a little time to discuss the Mike Bobo conversation, one that is prevalent in UGA circles.

Gunner Stockton is also a hot topic on the show as we discuss the good and bad we saw from him last year. While Stockton is a fifth-year senior in 2026, it’s important to realize that 2025 was his first full season as a starter. Radi points out that Stockton had no choice but to learn a lot about himself in year one, and a year-two jump is expected.

But when it comes to the offense, the conversation didn’t stop there. The Bulldogs lost a multi-year starter on the offensive line in Micah Morris and a first-round draft pick in Monroe Freeling, but there are some legit reasons to believe that Georgia could be better in the trenches. Rusty hits on the positive buzz surrounding freshman offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko and Drew Bobo‘s path back to the football field after major foot surger late last season.

Then there’s the Georgia defense, one that will include close to two dozen experienced players in 2026. It hasn’t been up to the UGA standard the past two years, something Radi points out, but this season could be a return to greatness.

Both Radi and I offer hot takes for the defensive side of the ball. His involves the cornerbacks and mine is with the inside linebackers. Dash, Jed, Jeremy and Harrison each reveal a defensive player that no one is talking about, but they should be.

This episode of The Georgia Show can be found on YouTube and Facebook, as well as Spotify, Apple and all other major podcast platforms.