The Georgia Show: Previewing SEC Media Days | Dawgs who inspire confidence | 2026 MLB Draft

The 2026 edition of SEC Media Days is almost here. In a little over a week, Georgia will take center stage in Tampa to participate in “talking season.” At that point, DawgsHQ should get updates on the Bulldogs’ offseason while learning more about Kirby Smart‘s 11th team in Athens.

Rusty Mansell and I link up on The Georgia Show to preview SEC Media Days. While there may only be a limited amount of information that is worth absorbing during SEC Media Days, what it signals is much greater. Once we’ve set up league media days and knocked them down, it means that College Football season is right around the corner.

Who’ll represent the Bulldogs? That’s an interesting question and the fact that there are so many possibilities speaks to Georgia’s football team for the upcoming season. Last year UGA was young and rebuilding/reloading at a lot of positions. This season is much different.

This Georgia roster is loaded with players who’ll be draft eligible at the end of the 2026 season. There are a lot of outspoken leaders from which Smart can choose, starting with fifth-year senior and returning starting quarterback Gunner Stockton. He’ll almost certainly be in Tampa to represent the Dawgs. Rusty and I take a crack at predicting the guys who’ll join him.

We also discuss Bill Connelly’s recent article at ESPN, one that praises Georgia football and sets the bar high for the upcoming season. Connelly wrote that he trusts UGA’s veteran defense more than any other unit in the conference while also stating that the Bulldogs bring back an offense that should be as efficient as any other in the league.

He also predicted Georgia to win the SEC for a third straight season, and his formula gives the Bulldogs a 38 percent chance of winning 11 or more games. That ranks No. 1 in the league with the next closest team sitting at under 10 percent.

Rusty and I give a player on each side of the ball that has us most confident heading into the 2026 season. Rusty picks a fifth-year senior and a junior while I go with a pair of guys entering their second seasons at Georgia.

Lastly, we examine the 2026 MLB Draft. Georgia needed just 13 of 20 rounds to set a school record with 12 picks. Kenny Ishikawa was taken in the 13th round to give the Bulldogs the most picks they’ve ever had. Brennan Hudson came later, giving Georgia 13 overall to lead the nation.

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