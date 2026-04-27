The Georgia Show: Recapping the Dawgs in 2026 NFL Draft

Eight Georgia Bulldogs selected in the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and eight Georgia Bulldogs were selected over the course of the three days. From no surprise in a first round selection for Monroe Freeling to an interesting selection order based on our projections, there was plenty of action for Kirby Smart’s squad in this iteration. We’re looking back on how it all fell out for the Dawgs in this one, with several strong fits along the way.

Zachariah Branch is a Falcon!

Georgia fans were curious to see if the hometown team would seek to dip back into the well of the local program, and while it didn’t happen in the round expected, sure enough the Falcons were quick to add another Dawg among their ranks. For Rusty, that’s no surprise, given how tuned in Matt Ryan and Ian Cunningham were to Zach Branch’s workout at the Georgia Pro Day, and in our mind, it’s a great fit for a myriad of reasons, including the ability for Branch to work as a returner at the next level. He may well be the best friend of whoever handles the quarterback reps in Atlanta, given his ability to move the sticks easily and take short throws for bigger gains.

Best fit for Georgia players? Biggest surprise?

Who found themselves in the best situation when it came to the Georgia players off the board? There’s much to love about the Zach Branch addition in Atlanta, but Monroe Freeling will be in a position to succeed, as well. CJ Allen will be relied upon heavily by the Colts, and Daylen Everette…doesn’t he just feel like a Pittsburgh guy? Also, how about Georgia long snapper Beau Gardner finding his way before Heisman finalist Diego Pavia? Safe to chalk that one up in the surprise column.

Diamond Dawgs do it again

Outside of the draft, it was a successful stand in Oxford for Wes Johnson and company, and we’re beginning to wonder just where these Bulldogs might find themselves when the dust settles. Could they be on track to meet the Yellow Jackets again outside of Truist Park?