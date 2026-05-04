The Georgia Show: Recruiting about to ramp up for 2026

Dollar’s a Dawg!

The Georgia Bulldogs have made a regular point of reeling in elite tight ends, and once again, Todd Hartley delivered in spades last week, landing the services of top 50 prospect Jaxon Dollar. A special athlete with incredible upside, thanks to his speed and frame, Dollar was a majorly coveted target for a number of schools, and while the Dawgs were certainly interested in the services of Brock Williams as well, this is no consolation prize. Rusty Mansell discusses the 1A and 1B scenario Georgia found itself in, and how Hartley was able to make it happen again. Meanwhile, Jake Rowe dives in on the film of the newest addition to the commit list, and it’s safe to say the DawgsHQ crew is a big believer in what Dollar brings to the fold.

Georgia kicking off ‘crootin season!

It’s become the norm over the last few years that recruiting, while fun to follow until, doesn’t really kick off until May for the current class. The Dawgs have made major hay in the month over the last half decade, and that’s what they’ll be hoping for again this year. While it may not seem it in the world of flips and NIL deals, most of those commits do end up sticking in the end. Can Georgia continue that trend once again? The May 15 weekend is shaping up to be a crucial one already, with the likes of KJ Green and Amare Patterson set to see the Classic City. Kirby Smart and company will be seeking to get their classes filled with some of the nation’s best.

The annual Georgia Scavenger Hunt is coming…

The visitor list is already taking shape for the highly productive Georgia Scavenger Hunt, even outside of those official visits. Who’s headed to town? Smart keeps the list small for this one, so it matters who you see in town for this one. Rusty Mansell lays out some of the early names you’ll want to be following.

Wes Johnson and company break out the brooms

Georgia baseball put in some major work against Missouri, with a three game sweep against the Tigers and a further bolstering of an already very strong record. How far can this group take it?