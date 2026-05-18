The Georgia Show: Scavenger Hunt In The Books!

Looking back on a big weekend on the Georgia recruiting front

The annual Georgia Scavenger Hunt took place this past weekend, with the Dawgs playing host to several major targets in the Class of 2027 and beyond. Who made the trip? What can we take away from those trips? We’re looking back on the likes of Amare Patterson, Majay Thompson, Sean Fox, and Joakim Gouda and where things stand after a chance to spend some time on campus in Athens. What’s on Rusty’s mind when it comes to how the class is shaping up?

A QB miss, a decommit, and a new pledge

It’s been a busy stretch for the Bulldogs on the recruiting trail, even aside from this past weekend. Peter Borque ended up choosing the Virginia Tech Hokies over Georgia and Penn State. So, where does that put the search for quarterback in the 2027 cycle? How does Derrick Baker factor into this race now? Since we last met, the Dawgs also lost the pledge of five-star cornerback Donte Wright to Miami, and while this wasn’t a major surprise, it still stings to lose a prospect of this caliber any time it happens. In the meantime, Georgia went to south Florida for a linebacker, Temorris Campbell. It’s hard to knock a Glenn Schumann evaluation, and we’re diving in on what the new addition brings to the fold. Could he be due for a rise in the rankings?

Georgia on the diamond

Wes Johnson’s squad is heading to Hoover as the top seed in the SEC Tournament, and the expectations are understandably huge for the Diamond Dawgs. What are our feelings on their chances before it gets started? Then, we’re turning our attention to the Lady Dawgs on the softball diamond. They’re headed to Tennessee with some expectations of their own.