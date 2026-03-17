The Georgia Show: Spring practice is upon us!

Georgia spring practice kicks off…

What’s the DawgsHQ crew hoping to learn as the page turns to an all-important spring for the Bulldogs? Jake Rowe and Rusty Mansell take to the mics to break down their expectations. Which position battles will end up defining this spring? Who will end up on top of the heap when all is said and done? It’s a veteran heavy spring, with a significant group of returning starters standing at the ready to get in and help the young Dawgs grow. Even with familiar faces, there’s always still room for growth when it comes to the team. It’s a big one for Georgia, and we’re taking a look from every angle…particularly those new transfer additions in the Classic City.

Which position battles mean the most?

There are several second level spots up for the taking, and those Georgia positions may well shape how the depth looks. That doesn’t mean there aren’t some big jobs open for the taking, however, with our eyes firmly fixed on the second safety spot. Khalil Barnes, JaMarley Riddle, and Zion Branch are among the names who’ll likely have the early inside track. Barnes may end up being the name to beat, but there’s going to be plenty of competition for it. What about the non-Dontrell Glover guard spot? Can a young guy like Zykie Helton step into the role early on, or will those players who’ve been around a bit longer be able to hold him off? It’s always one of the most intriguing aspects of the spring, and we are ready to find it all out.

Georgia Hoops is back in the tourney

It wasn’t the SEC tournament that the Georgia Bulldogs had hoped for, but now, Mike White and company are turning the page to the NCAA Tournament. How will they fare? Is a run possible for this squad or should we temper our expectations in a major way? Here’s what we think as the Dawgs prepare to get things rolling in the dance.