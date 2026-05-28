The Georgia Show: The first big OV weekend is here for 2026

Georgia set to host a large OV weekend

If you haven’t seen the list yet, Georgia is bringing in a stacked lineup of talent for the weekend, with major targets on both side of the ball set to kick off their summer in the Classic City. We’re diving in on how this one shapes up and the name you need to watch as this one approaches, and safe to say, there’s much to be tuned into when it comes these trips.

Who are the most important visitors this weekend?

Rusty and Reuse dive in on a couple of the key names you’ll want to be keeping the closest tabs on…and where Georgia sits ahead of this one. Gideon Taiwo is a skyrocketing name in the Class of 2027, plays a premium position, and is set to see Athens after only recently picking up his offer. Can the Bulldogs get in early on this EDGE prospect and make the waves needed to land his services with a quickness? What about Taurean Rawlins on the other side of the ball? With deep connections to the Georgia staff and a Bulldog great at the helm of his high school program, keeping him in-state for this cycle feels like a key, especially with the likes of Clemson and Ohio State knocking on the door.

What’s Georgia getting in Waylon Wooten?

Waylon Wooten made his decision soon after our recording, but we were already diving in on the skillset of this young anchor in the middle. With length the spare in the wingspan and a frame that eats space, the Dawgs felt comfortable in taking him early on, and given his upside, it’s not hard to see why.

Major news for basketball and baseball

Mike White’s program received a big influx of cash, and it’s safe to say that expectations are now raised in a major way, especially with a stellar in-state recruiting class on deck. Can the Hoop Dawgs deliver on expectations? Meanwhile, on the diamond, the Bulldogs managed to take the SEC crown and are now turning their attention to Super Regional. Wes Johnson’s squad looks to keep a magical season rolling.