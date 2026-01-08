The Georgia Show: The transfer portal continues to roll

Transfer Portal Season is upon Georgia in a major way

It’s become one of the hottest, most watched times of the college football season, as proven, immediate help is available on a number of fronts, and Kirby Smart and company are out shopping for targets in a major way. One of the big takeaways early on? The Dawgs are leaving few stones unturned as they seek to supplement a talented 2026 roster. Names continue to emerge at spots like offensive line, wide receiver, and the defensive back spot, with Georgia set to bring in a host of visitors this week and next. What’s our feel on how the Dawgs are handling the search so far?

The portal taketh away from Georgia, as well…

On the flipside, Georgia is seeing attrition of its own, with names like Bo Hughley and Joenel Aguero searching for opportunities beyond the Classic City. While there’s still plenty to watch on this front (and frankly, Georgia has to lose more to make the numbers work), we’re looking at where things stand as of today…and what might happen should another Dawg or two decide to transfer their services onto the next level in the NFL Draft. That’s where things may get wildly interesting.

Look, we get it. Georgia is out, and maybe that’s tamped down your excitement for the goings-on in the world of college football, but there’s still much to be learned from these two semi-final games. Which model seems to be working best? Is Curt Cignetti really the top of the crop right now? Does Ole Miss look like the same team the Dawgs saw in New Orleans, or will Carson Beck and the Hurricanes have something to say about that? We’re offering up our picks.