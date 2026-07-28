The Georgia Show: Thoughts on Georgia at SEC Media Days | Preseason camp is on deck

Talking season is over. The 2026 edition of SEC Media Days came and went last week with DawgsHQ’s Rusty Mansell and Jeremy Johnson in attendance. Rusty and I sit down to discuss what we learned from Georgia’s spot, which took place on Tuesday.

Kirby Smart was accompanied by three seniors, starting quarterback Gunner Stockton, starting center Drew Bobo and starting inside linebacker Raylen Wilson. For Stockton, a fifth-year player, it was his second SEC Media Days experience. He was there last year. Bobo, also entering his fifth year, and Wilson joined for the first time.

Rusty and I break down what those guys had to say and the news shared by Smart. We dig into the Georgia head man’s comments on Mike Bobo, the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator. We also discuss the situation with Dante Dowdell, who is out indefinitely after being in an off-field accident in May.

Smart’s general attitude at SEC Media Days came up as well. It seemed like he was a little snippy, especially when he was asked about Georgia’s wideouts. But Rusty noticed that Smart seemed to be in a great mood, doing interviews with folks that he had not sat down with before at SEC Media Days.

We also take some time to discuss Smart’s thoughts on the 2026 team. The Bulldogs have of the youngest teams in the country by age. The average Georgia player is under 20 years old. That number is also skewed a bit by two large recruiting classes in 2025 and 2026. In reality, this is a very experienced Georgia team and the top 30-40 players on the roster have been around awhile.

Lastly, we preview preseason camp. It’s an exciting time of year because media gets a brief look at the team, but there’s more to it. At DawgsHQ, it’s a time where we can deliver consistent intel from the practice field. With our connections to folks inside or close to the Georgia program, we’re always delivering scoop on what’s going down. We can’t wait for it to kick off, and we share a couple of the things we’re looking forward to the most.