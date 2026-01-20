The Georgia Show: Transfer portal dust has settled

Georgia adds quarterback Bryson Beaver

Technically, he counts as a transfer, but Beaver was an ascending name in the quarterback ranks for the Class of 2026 just a few weeks ago. No matter how you slot him in, this feels like a strong surprise to round out the cycle for the Bulldogs. Georgia seemingly flirted with Beaver behind the scenes for some time, and in the end, the opportunity proved to be too much to pass up after missing on Jared Curtis and Beaver experiencing turnover at OC in Eugene. What does he bring to the fold? He’s a big-bodied, athletic signal caller with the capability to make plays in a myriad of ways. We break down what his skillset might mean for Georgia moving forward, plus we’re offering up a few comparisons that might raise an eyebrow or two along the way. Safe to say, there’s a lot to like about this late addition for the Dawgs.

Final Georgia portal thoughts

How did the Dawgs do in this crucial window? We take a look at the portal cycle in its totality — the additions, the losses, and what they all mean for Georgia. Did the Dawgs improve their lot or are they on the outside looking in?

Biggest additions? Worst loss?

The defensive backfield certainly saw a fair share of turnover, but we’re of the mind that that may be for the best in the end. Safety feels like an immediate upgrade, and if Gentry Williams is able to stay healthy, that may mean big things for the cornerback spot. Jake Rowe believes he may well be fighting for the second spot coming opening day. Will Demello Jones be able to hold him off? What about losing Dom Kelly over the longterm? Amaris Williams was certainly a boost for the Bulldogs on the defensive side of the ball, but just how much? We have the full recap of all the action.