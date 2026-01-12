The Georgia Show: Transfer portal movement, weekend drama

The latest on Georgia portal additions

The Georgia Bulldogs closed out last week with a run in the transfer portal that addressed several key needs, and we’re breaking down what each addition brings to the fold. What does Khalil Barnes offer that Georgia was missing? Isiah Canion was a name with substantial buzz even before he entered the portal, and now, the big bodied wideout will be bringing his talents to the Classic City. Braylon Conley was a bit of a surprise addition, but he provides some much needed depth at cornerback and familiarity with Donte Williams. Amaris Williams may well be the crown jewel of this portal window for Georgia, bringing pass rush ability out the gate, and Kirby Smart and company wasted no time or effort making sure he was on board. Georgia capped it all off with the addition of Ja’Marley Riddle, a former in-state prospect who can provide physicality to the safety spot. Overall, it’s been a successful ride to this point, and we’re diving in on all of the latest. Plus, is Georgia done in the portal, or will the Dawgs continue shopping? If so, where will they be focused moving forward?

Georgia adds a 2026 speedster

While the focus has largely been on the portal, the Dawgs added what may well be the final piece of the Class of 2026 over the weekend, as well, with Dallas Dickerson finding his way into the mix. A former Kentucky signee who was released from his LOI after a coaching change in Lexington, Dickerson is a familiar name to the staff in Athens and one of the fastest wideouts in the state for the class. What does his addition mean to the class?

Some weekend drama

Between continued head scratching on Monroe Freeling and the seemingly ever-changing landscape of the Nate Frazier situation, it was a wild weekend for Georgia in terms of roster retention. We have the latest on both and analyze how it all may play itself in the end.