The Georgia Show: Unpacking the 2026 version of G-Day

General Thoughts on G-Day

From the running back room to the Georgia tight end room, there was plenty to get to when it comes to the spring game in Athens. Jaden Reddell put on for the Dawgs, but how about a standout play from Colton Heinrich, too? Kaiden Protho put a lot of people on notice, with skill to match his impressive size. The defensive line in Athens grabbed the attention of Rusty Mansell, and that may be a greater reflection of this team in general, particularly from a size perspective. Jah Jackson and Zykie Helton showed up with the number one offense. Could they be the future of the offensive front for the Dawgs? Veterans abound across the field, and this spring game put that firmly on display on Saturday.

The Georgia QB Room…

Georgia had a host of quarterbacks featured on Saturday, and there’s plenty to say about each. From the clear leader in Gunner Stockton, an impressive backup in Ryan Puglisi, or a compelling skillset from Hezekiah Millender or Ryan Montgomery, Jake Rowe is plenty positive when it comes to the consistency on display. Rusty, meanwhile, is a big believer in how the rep split in practice benefits each of the above and their chances moving forward. Bryson Beaver, while likely not in the immediate future plans, also helped to cement why the Dawgs were pleased to bring him on in the late part of the recruiting cycle.

Concerns moving forward for Georgia?

Injuries dotted the team in this spring game, and while Georgia played around it on Saturday, it’s fair to wonder where things would be otherwise. How about a young receiver room that, while talented, isn’t necessarily proven? Can those guys rise to the occasion at full strength, despite the accelerated learning curve? Also, Jake Rowe has some numbers that may well change your perspective over the last couple of years in a key stat…