The Georgia Show: What went wrong in the Sugar Bowl?

What happened for Georgia in New Orleans?

Certainly the ending to this particular Georgia season was unceremonious and, for many, quite a bit unexpected. The odds favored the Bulldogs, the Rebels were supposed to be reeling, but in the end, miscues, lacking quarterback play, and some head-scratching coaching ended up costing Kirby Smart and company a chance at the semi-finals of the College Football Playoff. Where did it all go so wrong? What ended up being the backbreakers for the Bulldogs in this one? There’s also some hat tips deserved for Trinidad Chambliss, who played one of the best games we’ve seen against a Georgia squad in some time. Overall, there were a myriad of problems that all convalesced in one instance, and we’re breaking down what they were, how to correct them, and where the Bulldogs go from here.

Gunner Stockton’s struggles

What went wrong for the the Georgia quarterback in the Sugar Bowl? Stockton had been clutch in several moments throughout this season, but there was a trend of hesitance that he couldn’t seem to shake toward the end of this year. What do we attribute that to, and is it correctable? His success may be key as to what happens for the Bulldogs in the upcoming season, so figuring out the issues and quickly should be a major point of emphasis in this offseason.

Georgia adds Clemson transfer

The portal is open, and the Bulldogs are off running with their first addition of the portal season already in the bag. Former Clemson defender and local-to-Athens kid Khalil Barnes took one visit after opening his process up and decided he’d seen all he needed to see. Now back home, what did the Bulldogs get in the former Freshman All-American? Where will they continue their search when it comes to help from the portal?